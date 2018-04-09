Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs From ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

Cardi B’s folks are proud of her success and she couldn’t wait to share their favorite songs of hers with Twitter.

Cardi Tweeted Sunday that her Mom loves the ladies anthem “Be Careful,” while her Dad can’t stop bumping “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

My mom favorite song from my album is Be careful .My dads favorite is I like it like that 😩😩😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

In it’s first weekend out, Invasion Of Privacy has already secured gold status, thanks in part to its Billboard-topping single “Bodak Yellow.”

