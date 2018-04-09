Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s time to praise God! Rickey Smiley plays “Jesus Is Love,” by The Commodores to bless some hearts. The song is all about how Jesus spreads his love to us.
Pastor Haynes spoke about how when people hate us, God loves us and won’t let us down. He elevates us at the time we need him most. It’s a love that will never let you down, so bask in it and enjoy.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Tamela Mann “God Provides” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Carneal Overton “He’s Been So Good” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy on SNL
- Jaquees Winning Weekend
- NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the Video Here!!
- Too $hort Winning Weekend
- Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit
- Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Goes Gold In Less Than A Day
- John Krasinski Is Completely Honored By The Jordan Peele Comparisons For A Quiet Place
- Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?
- Jay-Z Reveals “The Most Beautiful Thing” Blue Ivy Ever Said To Him
- Remy Ma Reveals How She Lost So Much Weight [Photo]
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
1. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show1 of 10
2. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show2 of 10
3. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show3 of 10
4. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show4 of 10
5. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show5 of 10
6. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show6 of 10
7. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show7 of 10
8. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show8 of 10
9. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show9 of 10
10. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show10 of 10
comments – add yours