The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 34 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s time to praise God! Rickey Smiley plays “Jesus Is Love,” by The Commodores to bless some hearts. The song is all about how Jesus spreads his love to us.

Pastor Haynes spoke about how when people hate us, God loves us and won’t let us down. He elevates us at the time we need him most. It’s a love that will never let you down, so bask in it and enjoy.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Tamela Mann “God Provides” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Carneal Overton “He’s Been So Good” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]

2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from the 2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration featuring Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary, the NFL gospel choir and more!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 27 mins ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 2 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 3 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 3 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 3 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 4 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 5 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 5 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 7 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos