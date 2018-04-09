Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to praise God! Rickey Smiley plays “Jesus Is Love,” by The Commodores to bless some hearts. The song is all about how Jesus spreads his love to us.

Pastor Haynes spoke about how when people hate us, God loves us and won’t let us down. He elevates us at the time we need him most. It’s a love that will never let you down, so bask in it and enjoy.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

