Four Ohio teens sentenced for I-75 Sandbag Death

The boys were only 13 and 14 yrs old when they threw rocks and sandbags off of Interstate 75 in Toledo, Ohio. One of the sandbags landed on the car window of  22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, who later died. The boys have been sentenced to a youth treatment center and could be released this year. The family of the victim feel as though the boys sentence is too light.

The Judge feels the treatment program could change the boys life for the better, if they do not complete the program they could end up in long term juvenile detention.

 

