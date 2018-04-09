Feature Story
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese!”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Source: Jerry Hong / EyeEm / Getty

Inspired by Mason Ramsay’s viral fame, this New Yorker remixed the Walmart cowboy’s viral yodeling to fit life in the five boroughs.

A silky du-rag replaces Mason’s cowboy hat as a pair of Timberlands tap to the beat in place of cowboy boots.

Just like Mason, the subway yer-deller’s lyrics were inspired by a woman who broke his heart and walked out of his life with everything.

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese,” he sang.

Watch the full performance below.

