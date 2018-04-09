Feature Story
Cardi B Says She Has No Problem With Nicki Minaj, Fans Just Want Beef

Cardi claims fans are egging on an imaginary beef because it's entertaining; But she's "not falling for that."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Cardi B told Beats 1’s Ebro Darden that she isn’t falling for the many traps trying to lead her into a beef with Nicki Minaj.

When asked about the subliminal shots some feel the two have been taking at each other on the record, Cardi insisted that there is no bad blood between them. “Fans just keep doing it. They want it. They want a battle.”

Cardi referenced the energy created by Nicki’s battle with Remy Ma as an example of how much excitement beef can create. But despite the potential boost in clicks, Cardi has remained dedicated to taking the high road. “What is it that people expect for me to say,” she asked Ebro, frustrated that the positive vibes she’s sent Nicki over the years are overlooked in favor of conspiracy theories. “I already said she’s an amazing artist,” Cardi said,

“I did (social media) videos before jamming to her songs.”

When Ebro asks her to clarify why her and Nicki’s “Motosport” video with Migos didn’t produce an iconic moment featuring both queens in the same frame, she said it was a simple scheduling conflict.

“Y’all want me to say something bad. Y’all want to annoy me to the (point) that I say something bad. But I’m not falling for that.”

In the full interview, Cardi calls the alleged beef “Internet made-up,” and explains “I don’t really have the time for that. It’s like, if you ain’t fucking my man, or if you not taking my money from me, or if you not stop my money then I don’t really give a fuck about you.”

In the 30-minute interview in Miami, Cardi B talks in-depth about her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which currently has the Internet going nuts.

She also explains why she hasn’t addressed the pregnancy rumors that are swirling around her and fiance Offset and how she manages to stay true to herself while dealing with fame.

