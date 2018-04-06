Music
Home > Music

Jay-Z Reveals “The Most Beautiful Thing” Blue Ivy Ever Said To Him

Jay was shocked at the emotional intelligence of his young daughter.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Rapper Jay-Z has come along way– from street hustler life in Brooklyn to rap genius to husband to cuddly dad? Yep, this father of three has such a soft spot for his kids.

Jay opened up to David Letterman on his Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” about the ‘most beautiful thing’ his 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy ever told him.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he recalled to Letterman. Jay and Blue were making their way to school when the 6-year-old decided to tell her father how she felt. “I just hear a little voice [say], ‘Dad, I didn’t like the way you told me to get in the car the way you told me,’—she’s six—’It hurt my feelings.’”

Blue, such an emotionally self aware child.

Watch the clip below:

RELATED LINKS

Jay Z &amp; Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Jay Z &amp; Beyonce Announce ‘On The Run II’ Tour, Send The Internet Into A Frenzy

Photos From Jay Z &amp; Beyonce’s #GoldParty Finally Hit The Net

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 hours ago
04.06.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 day ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 day ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 day ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 2 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 3 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 4 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 5 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 5 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Photos