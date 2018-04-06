Music
Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?

Take the poll inside. We want to hear from you!

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women and we want to hear from you!

Listen To Black Women will discuss topics and issues that affect us the most. Each week the show is gathering the opinions of our audience by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. This week’s topic will be “The Spirit of Girlfriend.”

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

Photos