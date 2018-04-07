Music
Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Are we the only ones detecting shade in Tamar's post?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
6 reads
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Tamar Braxton has never been shy about her goodies, so she is out here living life and letting it all hang out.

Can you say “snatched”?!

Despite her latest bought of familial drama, Tamar welcomed the sun with a smile and a skimpy bathing suit this week.

Tamar shared a shot of herself lounging by somebodies pool in a shimmery red one-piece, letting her 2.9 followers her best profile. She topped it off with a floppy hat and huge sunglasses to shield her visage from UV rays.

It was also the perfect ensemble to deliver a slightly petty message. Although Tamar swears she didn’t use a filter, we’re still picking up on some shade in this post because she definitely had a message for someone.

“What is there to not love about a filter free life #flaws&All,” she wrote. “I stalk CHECKS not CHICKS!! #takeitorleaveit #utakeittho.”

We don’t know exactly who the message was intended for, but this could be linked to rumors that her estranged husband Vincent Herbert got another woman pregnant.

Photos