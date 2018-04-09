The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy Flexes Her Bible Knowledge [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to play 5 On It. Headkrack asked the first caller to name 5 Nelly songs and she couldn’t do it. She kept repeating the same songs and didn’t win.

The next caller was asked to name the members of Destiny’s Child, but for some reason was naming their songs. She was so sad she didn’t listen to the question. The next contestant had to name books in the new testament of the Bible. There was some discrepancy and Juicy had to show Rickey Smiley she not only goes to church, but knows her books. Find out if she won!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos