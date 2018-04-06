Cincy
Home > Cincy

FASHO FRIDAY FEEL GOOD STORY: PIZZA AND HERO DELIVERY IN THE TRI-STATE

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A pizza deliveryman in Kentucky brought a hot, fresh pizza to a home in just minutes — and he showed up right at the perfect time.

It turns out that pizza was the least important thing 26-year-old Ralph Letner brought with him. It was his bravery that really came in handy. Just as Ralph arrived at the delivery address, he noticed a home inside a trailer park was on fire and he rushed over to help.

A woman outside the mobile home told him the owner was inside refusing to leave, so Ralph crawled in on his hands and knees and not only rescued the man, but also helped put out the fire and saved the home.

Ralph said, “I just felt like God placed me there for a reason because the way I was raised is to help people in all situations. And sometimes it can mean having to put your life on the line to help keep someone safe, and that’s what I did.” (People)

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 day ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 day ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 day ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 day ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 3 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 4 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 5 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Photos