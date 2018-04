Drugs Found On Migos’ Tour Bus, Entourage Members Arrested

Three members of the Migos’ entourage have been arrested for possession of drugs.

According to TMZ, cops pulled over Migos’ tour bus in North Carolina, where then officers searched the bus and arrested one person, for felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of codeine. Two others were cited for marijuana, codeine and Xanax.

Quavo and Takeoff were not arrested, and neither was Offset, who was not reportedly at the performance.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty