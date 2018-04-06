Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Retarded’ On Social Media

In 2018, there are some outdated words and phrases that you shouldn’t really say publicly. This includes “retarded,” which it’s clear that Steve and Majorie Harvey are clueless to that fact.

Case in point: Earlier this week, Marjorie posted the following video on Instagram of the couple cutting up fruits and vegetables to make fresh juice in their blender. Soon after, it went downhill.

“I’m sitting here arguing with my husband, because clearly he thinks I’m r—–ed [and] I don’t know how to cut a beet,” she joked.

According to PEOPLE, it didn’t take long before folks got upset with over 3,000 comments letting Mrs. Harvey know that she needs to not ever use that word to describe–even hypothetically–anyone who may limited mental functions.

“As somebody who works with adults with Developmental Disorders and a loving sister of a beautiful woman with Down Syndrome, I can assure you that when the word retard is used in a derogatory manner it is EXTREMELY offensive,” wrote one user. “People need to educate themselves.”

Another person wrote: “It wasn’t until I had my third daughter who has Down Syndrome that I realized how offensive the R word can be. As a mother to a child with special needs hearing this word is truly heartbreaking and makes my stomach turn.”

Not surprisingly, Steve jumped to his wife’s defense claiming that “retarded” is a word, so what’s the big deal to use it?

“What you trippin bout cause my wife said the wordr—–ed… it’s a word ain’t it?” he commented on the post. “And she ain’t talking bout nobody but herself to me … What she was doing was just that and she ain’t saying it bout nobodies baby… I don’t ever comment but [damn] is you just looking for something to be pissed off about cause we ain’t… and I wrote it r—–ed. NAH!!”

Sir…none of that makes any sense.

While Steve’s comments sparked even more backlash, Marjorie was happy that her man had her back.

“I tried to stop him…. but y’all know he crazy and don’t play about me,” she wrote in response to his comment, adding several crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Girl.

We get that folks can be sensitive, but sometimes it’s really OK to just listen to what others are saying, apologize for stepping out of turn and learn a little something in the process. Really it is.

BEAUTIES: Do you think that people are are overreacting?

