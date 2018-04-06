College Student Accused of Killing Parents Incompetent To Stand Trial

Nia Noelle

Remember a few weeks ago Central Michigan University was on locked down for an active shooter on campus? It ended up being a student at CMU who shot and killed his parents in his dorm that morning and was later captured after a 16-hour manhunt.

New information has surfaced that the 19-year-old student is incompetent to stand trial. His lawyer has reported that James Davis Jr. spoke with the police the night before the shootings and said someone was out to kill him. He exhibited erratic behavior that police suspected was drug-induced.

The gun used was his fathers who was a retired veteran.

