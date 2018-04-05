Music
Home > Music

#WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium In New SNL Teaser

We wish Vibranium was real, too.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman has to set a few people straight in the teaser for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The next episode of SNL is not to be missed because Chadwick will be hosting the show, and Cardi B will keep the party going as the musical guest! With the fantastic success of Black Panther, you know the bits will practically write themselves.

Unfortunately, it looks like a few of the cast members are having some trouble separating fact from fiction as they try to swindle Chadwick out of some Vibranium. The problem? Vibranium doesn’t actually exist.

We can totally understand wishing that Wakanda and all of its wonders were real, but these shenanigans have got to be getting pretty old for Chadwick.

See if they ever find the keys to the studio when Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

RELATED STORIES:

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!

Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 23 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 3 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 6 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos