Lil Mo Defends Fab: “I’ll Olivia Pope This Whole Situation Before I Let Somebody Take My Brother Down”

When will we as community start believing women in instances where they are victims of abuse?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
In the wake of rapper Fabolous’ arrest on domestic violence charges against Emily B, the Black community has been widely divided, with some entertainers and fans unfortunately choosing the side of the alleged abuser versus the victim.

Lil Mo was the latest musician to add to the conversation, telling Revolt “something don’t seem right.”Mo collaborated with Fab on early 2000 hits, “4-Eva” and “Superwoman,” and is now defending him as her ‘brother.’

“I’ll Olivia Pope this whole situation before I let somebody take my brother down,” she told Revolt.

“I’m not letting him go down like that,” she continued.

Watch below:

The Game also received backlash for his seemingly defensive words in favor of Fab.

“Another Black family torn apart over social media,” he vented—not outwardly holding Fab accountable for his alleged violence against Emily.

The Game later took to social media to clarify, saying “I never said the physical abuse was OK.”

