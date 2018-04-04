Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube HQ

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UPDATE (4:51 PM CST): One woman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and four others were wounded in the shooting, per ABC7 in the Bay Area.

Tuesday afternoon, YouTube employees along with people near the area of the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, California indicated that there was an active shooter situation happening at their facilities. Police as well as CNN and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed the incident.

According to ABC7News, multiple people have been injured though there are no reported fatalities at the time. People near the campus have shared photos and information from the scene on social media showing police cars surrounding the building. About 1,700 people work at the campus.

Employees first brought attention to the situation. Thankfully, most have been evacuated to safety.

According to the Los Angeles Times, at least two people were shot.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

More on this story as it develops.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos