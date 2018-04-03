PLANE COLLISION: 2 Dead In Indiana

1 reads Leave a comment
Two people are dead in a plane collision in Indiana.
A small propeller plane ran into a larger private jet while taking off from Marion Municipal Airport, and both people on the small plane were killed in an ensuing fire. Five people were on board the jet; no word on their status.
The airport does not have a control tower. Pilots are expected to communicate on a common radio frequency. (CBS News)
Fasho Thoughts:
- The airport is big enough to accommodate small jets but doesn’t have a control tower? Yikes.
- Still, flying is so much safer than driving.
- How busy was this airport that the pilot couldn’t wait to be 100 percent sure the jet had cleared the runway?
