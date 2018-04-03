Cincy
Home > Cincy

PLANE COLLISION: 2 Dead In Indiana

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Two people are dead in a plane collision in Indiana.

A small propeller plane ran into a larger private jet while taking off from Marion Municipal Airport, and both people on the small plane were killed in an ensuing fire. Five people were on board the jet; no word on their status.

The airport does not have a control tower. Pilots are expected to communicate on a common radio frequency. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The airport is big enough to accommodate small jets but doesn’t have a control tower? Yikes.
  • Still, flying is so much safer than driving.
  • How busy was this airport that the pilot couldn’t wait to be 100 percent sure the jet had cleared the runway?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 day ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 2 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 4 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos