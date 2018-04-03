PLANE COLLISION: 2 Dead In Indiana

Two people are dead in a plane collision in Indiana.

A small propeller plane ran into a larger private jet while taking off from Marion Municipal Airport, and both people on the small plane were killed in an ensuing fire. Five people were on board the jet; no word on their status.

The airport does not have a control tower. Pilots are expected to communicate on a common radio frequency. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

The airport is big enough to accommodate small jets but doesn’t have a control tower? Yikes.

Still, flying is so much safer than driving.

How busy was this airport that the pilot couldn’t wait to be 100 percent sure the jet had cleared the runway?

