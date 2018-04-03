Music
Home > Music

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split

Couple splits after nearly nine years of marriage.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan, have just announced that their marriage is over.

The couple released a joint statement, assuring that they’re having an amicable split and intend to co-parent their only daughter in a loving environment.

According to TMZ.com, Channing and Jenna are hoping to get ahead of the story to discourage any steamy rumors about the cause of their breakup.

The couple, who met while filming the original Step Up, married in 2009. Despite news of their split, the pair still seems to be on pretty good terms.

Sometimes couples grow apart, and we’re glad that these two could go their separate ways on good terms.

RELATED STORIES:

AM BUZZ: B*tch, That’s Beyonce! Singer Caught Practicing For Superbowl; Channing Tatum’s Tribute To Wife & More…

Anything For Channing Tatum: How Lip Sync Battle Booked Beyonce

Channing Tatum Looks Yummy On The Cover Of ‘PEOPLE’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 4 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 7 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 7 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos