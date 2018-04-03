Joyner Lucas – Frozen (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Recently, Joyner Lucas collaborated with Chris Brown for a joint project titled “Angels and Demons.” Aside from the Stranger things in life, Joyner Lucas addresses driving and texting and operating mobile devices while a car is in use in his latest track release “Frozen”. Watch Joyner Lucas’s “Frozen” video which touches the before and after affects and consequences to texting and driving let alone the things that you may or may not make it out of, such as car crashes, physical damages, or even death. Joyner Lucas sends a deep rooted message below, while touching on a huge issue that isn’t often touched on. Take a look at the “Frozen” video.

