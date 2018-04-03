Joyner Lucas – Frozen (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Recently, Joyner Lucas collaborated with Chris Brown for a joint project titled “Angels and Demons.” Aside from the Stranger things in life, Joyner Lucas addresses driving and texting and operating mobile devices while a car is in use in his latest track release “Frozen”. Watch Joyner Lucas’s “Frozen” video which touches the before and after affects and consequences to texting and driving let alone the things that you may or may not make it out of, such as car crashes, physical damages, or even death. Joyner Lucas sends a deep rooted message below, while touching on a huge issue that isn’t often touched on. Take a look at the “Frozen” video.
Summer Jamz 21 ft. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6lack, & Rich the Kid
Summer Jamz 21 ft. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6lack, & Rich the Kid
1. In Bloom FestivalSource:Getty 1 of 60
2. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSource:Getty 2 of 60
3. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSource:Getty 3 of 60
4. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSource:Getty 4 of 60
5. Bryson Tiller In Concert - Louisville, KYSource:Getty 5 of 60
6. In Bloom FestivalSource:Getty 6 of 60
7. In Bloom FestivalSource:Getty 7 of 60
8. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 8 of 60
9. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 9 of 60
10. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 10 of 60
11. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 11 of 60
12. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 12 of 60
13. Sir Lucian Grainge's 2018 Artist Showcase Presented By American Airlines And Citi On January 27, 2018 In New York CitySource:Getty 13 of 60
14. 6lack Celebrates His Grammy NominationsSource:Getty 14 of 60
15. Sir Lucian Grainge's 2018 Artist Showcase Presented By American Airlines And Citi On January 27, 2018 In New York CitySource:Getty 15 of 60
16. Bryson Tiller With Metro Boomin And H.E.R. In Concert At The Hard Rock In Las VegasSource:Getty 16 of 60
17. Bryson Tiller Performs At The Greek TheatreSource:Getty 17 of 60
18. Future Perform At The O2 ArenaSource:Getty 18 of 60
19. Rolling Loud Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty 19 of 60
20. Rolling Loud Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty 20 of 60
21. Power 106 FM's Cali Christmas 2017Source:Getty 21 of 60
22. Power 106 FM's Cali Christmas 2017Source:Getty 22 of 60
23. Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NYSource:Getty 23 of 60
24. Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NYSource:Getty 24 of 60
25. Philipp Plein - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty 25 of 60
26. Philipp Plein - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty 26 of 60
27. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball CultureSource:Getty 27 of 60
28. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball CultureSource:Getty 28 of 60
29. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball CultureSource:Getty 29 of 60
30. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball CultureSource:Getty 30 of 60
31. 6lack In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 31 of 60
32. 6lack In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 32 of 60
33. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 33 of 60
34. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 34 of 60
35. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 35 of 60
36. 6lack In Concert - Fort Lauderdale, FLSource:Getty 36 of 60
37. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 37 of 60
38. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 38 of 60
39. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 39 of 60
40. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 40 of 60
41. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 41 of 60
42. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 42 of 60
43. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 43 of 60
44. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 44 of 60
45. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 45 of 60
46. Demi Lovato 'Tell Me You Love Me' World Tour - Los AngelesSource:Getty 46 of 60
47. Demi Lovato 'Tell Me You Love Me' World Tour - Los AngelesSource:Getty 47 of 60
48. Demi Lovato 'Tell Me You Love Me' World Tour - Los AngelesSource:Getty 48 of 60
49. Demi Lovato 'Tell Me You Love Me' World Tour - Los AngelesSource:Getty 49 of 60
50. Variety Power Of Young Hollywood - ArrivalsSource:Getty 50 of 60
51. Philipp Plein - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty 51 of 60
52. Philipp Plein - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty 52 of 60
53. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 53 of 60
54. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 54 of 60
55. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 55 of 60
56. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 56 of 60
57. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 57 of 60
58. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 58 of 60
59. Winterfest 2017Source:Getty 59 of 60
60. Demi Lovato 'Tell Me You Love Me' World Tour - Los AngelesSource:Getty 60 of 60
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps