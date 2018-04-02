Cincy
I-75 Near I-275 Shutdown!

Written By: Nia Noelle

If you were driving this morning, you were probably wondering what was going on with the traffic on I-75 Near I 275?

It’s because of a major car crash.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:20 a.m.

The interstate is shutdown near mile marker 16 in West Chester.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes. There’s no timetable for when the road will reopen. (Fox19)

 

Fasho THoughts:

  • People have to slow down and take your time?
  • Try to leave the house a little earlier?
Don Juan Fasho

Photos