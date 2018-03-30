Cincy
#WTFasho The Police Are Giving Pedestrians Tickets For Crossing The Bridge!!!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Here’s a friendly reminder from the Kentucky transportation officials are reminding Reds fans that the Roebling Bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Covington and Cincinnati police officers will be on site on both sides of the bridge today  during Opening Day festivities. Officials say those who choose not to follow the rules that are set in place may be cited for trespassing. I think this is a bit much if you ask me, you have all of these out of town people in our city ready to have a good time and here goes the rules.. But hey say is first and I get that so don’t go across the bridge!

“The bridge is safe we’re just doing the restrictions as a precautionary measure,” Nancy Wood, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.  (FOX19)

 

