Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

New Nation, Who Dis? Here’s What Your Wakandan Name Would Be

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Most Black people have already proclaimed future citizenship in Wakanda after seeing Black Panther, but that would also mean having to change your name.

If you want to fit in with folks like T’Challa or Killmonger, than this Wakandan name generator is just the tool for you.  And don’t worry if you name comes out a little long — it’s the Wakandan way.

So, did you get a cool name? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your results.

Wakanda, forever.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 hour ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos