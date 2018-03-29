Music
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Winterfest 2017

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is making headlines after paparazzi photographed the Privacy star seemingly choking a woman. However, Brown’s lawyer Mark Gregaros claims Brown’s behavior is clearly in jest and that the entertainer was just playing.

“She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable,” he said.

It’s hard to look at the photos and not think it’s more than just a playful interaction. Breezy has mostly been staying out of trouble and recently announced a new tour. We’d hate to think he’d regress like this. What say you readers?

