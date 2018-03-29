Music
Rapper Fabolous Arrested For Assaulting Emily B

The Brooklyn native was arrested Wednesday night after Emily B. reportedly called the police.

Rapper Fabolous was arrested on domestic violence charges Wednesday night, TMZ reports. 

Fab is charged with assaulting his fellow ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star and mother of his children, Emily B.

According to TMZ sources, Fab turned himself in to Englewood, NJ after Emily told the police he hit her.

Fab reportedly did not spend time behind bars. He was allegedly ticketed for the incident and given a court appearance date.

The rapper seemingly alluded to the incident in a recent Snapchat post:

#Fabolous speaks after domestic violence arrest

A post shared by Big Boy's Neighborhood (@bigboysneighborhood) on

The pair have been linked romantically for nearly ten years, sharing two children, sons Jonas and Jonah.

