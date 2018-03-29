Music
Home > Music

Mya Admits To Sexting, But Doesn’t Send Nudies

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Mya

Source: Interactiveone / HelloBeautiful

How far are you willing to go while sexting your boo? Does it get really raunchy or end in the exchange of nude photos? R&B singer Mya is down with the steamy texts but you won’t catch her sending any naked flicks. We caught up with the sexy vegan songstress, who released her eight album Total Knockout, to chat about her new music, acting career and play a game of celebrity truth or dare.

RELATED STORIES:

It Wasn’t Me: Mya Denies Having An Affair With Jay Z

Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 5 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 5 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 8 hours ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 3 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos