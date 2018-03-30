Breakaway Music Festival Returns to Mapfre Stadium

The Breakaway Festival is returning this year to Mapfre Stadium once again this year, and they are adding a day to the festival! The Breakaway Festival started in 2013 as a showcase of a carefully curated multi-genre lineup, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Bassnectar, and Twenty-One Pilots. The goal for Breakaway was to create an event that “festival goers of all ages and music tastes could enjoy,” says Adam Lynn, management of Prime Social Group.

The festival brand has, since its creation, expanded to many more cities, including Dallas and Nashville. It is one of sixteen shows that are put together by the production and promotions company, Prime Social Group. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 30th, and the festival will be held August 24-26. No lineup has officially been announced as of yet.

Source: BizJournals

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: