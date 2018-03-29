Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was A Regular Degular Person Just Like Us

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 57 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrites at the 2003 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty

Every time something happens in Beyoncé‘s life that makes her seem like more of a god and less of a human, she does something to remind us that she’s still the same ol’ Bey from Houston’s Third Ward.

Like going on unplanned shopping sprees in Target:

Or effortlessly slaying the Electric Slide with her family:

Or lurking to see who her man was texting:

https://twitter.com/YahooCelebUK/status/555798841262211072

Splash News

Moral of the story: Beyoncé is the goddess of the heavens and the Earth’s. She strong enough to bear the children, and get back to business.

Hit the flip for more time the Queen Bey was just like you and me.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 57 mins ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 3 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos