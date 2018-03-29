DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who Admit To Having Plastic Surgery

0 reads Leave a comment
2018 must be the year of truth because lots of poorly kept secrets are being exposed more and more everyday —especially in Hollywood.
In her new memoir, Tyra Banks admitted (what most of us already assumed) that she’d had some work done earlier in her career. She told People magazine about getting a nose job, “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”
See the difference?
Well the ANTM host isn’t the only star who’s been open about her choice to go under the knife. Peep the gallery below:
Who's That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations
15 photos Launch gallery
Who's That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations
1. Nip and TuckSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Lil KimSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. MadonnaSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. CherSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Joan RiversSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. TinySource:Getty 7 of 15
8. NeNe LeakesSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. La Toya JacksonSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Michael JacksonSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Wendy WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Julie ChenSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Iggy Azalea is known for being honest about going under the knife.15 of 15
comments – add yours