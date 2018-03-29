Feature Story
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The Kid’s Viral USC Crash

We're still scratching our heads.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Today, Rich The Kid left folks baffled and confused when video surfaced of him crashing the University of Southern California’s campus.

Footage shows him randomly dancing on top of a classroom desk while jamming to his song “Plug Walk.”

The classroom didn’t seem as enthused as he was.

 

With an album coming out on Friday, some folks thought this might by a play at publicity. It left people wondering if the stunt was all staged and Rich was about to have his “God’s Plan” giveaway moment

Or if his visit was completely random and he literally just disorganized weeks worth of midterm papers.

 

Well now more video has surfaced proving there had to be some planning to the classroom crash. Check it out below.

@richthekid wildin’ in class 🤣🤣🤣🤣 🎥 @billybjork

A post shared by All Def Digital (@alldefdigital) on

 

Yea…folks still didn’t seem enthused.

 

 

 

Well at least the professor got some dap out of it.

Maybe we can expect a music video on Friday?

Rich The Kid fans…stay woke.

