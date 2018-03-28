Feature Story
The Reds Opening Day Game Postponed

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Well it seems that Mother Nature might not be a baseball fan because of “her” The Reds Opening Day gave versus the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to weather!

Thursdays forecast is calling for a soak out that caused the Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini to make arrangements to change the game and all festivities to Friday.  Castellini consulted many meteorologist before making the decision after it was determined by the experts that squeezing a game in-between rain wouldn’t be possible.

For people that have tickets to the original date all tickets will be honored on Friday’s rescheduled date.  If you are unable to attend the Friday date you are able to exchange your ticket for another Reds game at Great American Ball Park.

For more information on tickets and rescheduling please contact the Reds ticket box office.

Here was Wednesdays Cincinnati Forcast:

