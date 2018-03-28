Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The Actress Who Bit Beyoncé?

You be the judge.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Sanaa Lathan

Source: Getty / Getty

Ever since Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish spilled the beans about some drugged up actress biting Beyoncé, we’ve all been wondering who had the audacity to put their mouth on the Queen. Today, TMZ reported the actress was none other than our favorite ’round the way girl, Sanaa Lathan. But Sanaa denies all accusations and we’re inclined to believe her.

“One source said it was not an aggressive bite … it was playful and noninvasive, but still caught Beyonce off guard,” the site writes. See Sanaa’s response below:

So, what do you think? To be clear, we have zero reason to believe Sanaa’s ever been on drugs…but hit the flip to get the a good look at Sanaa’s chompers.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos