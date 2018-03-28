Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time

LaLa Anthony may be known for slaying red carpets, having A- List friends and starring in hit TV shows these days — but she’ll never let you forget that she’s a chick from the hood. Let’s not forget what she told Wendy Williams back in June about leaving New York when her husband, Carmelo Anthony, was traded to Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Brooklyn native definitely has the whole “hood classy” thing down pat, and her role on Power is further proof that there’s some La’Keisha buried (not too) deep inside of her.

Always Knew LaLa Anthony Was A Hood Chick She Playing This Part To Well 😄 — K White (@K_PURRTY_White) May 9, 2013

We caught up with the jack of all trades and she dished on her favorite classic hood films of all time. We gotta say, it’s a pretty solid list — but did your fave make the cut?

9. Menace II Society

Best Line

O-Dog: I’ll be larger then that nigga Steven Seagal I’ll be a big-ass-movie-star, s***.

8. Love Jones

Best Line

Darius Lovehall: Let me tell you somethin’. This here, right now, at this very moment, is all that matters to me. I love you. That’s urgent like a motherf****r.

7. Juice

Best Line

Bishop: You gotta get the ground beneath your feet partner, get the wind behind your back and go out in a blaze if you got to. Otherwise you ain’t s***.

6. CB4

Best Line

MC Gusto: Now how in the Hell is a BLACK man gonna invent ICE cream in hot ass Africa…TELL ME THAT!

5. Soul Plane

Best Line

Captain Mack: Ladies and Gentlemen, we have reached our cruising altitude of 33 thousand feet. 33 THOUSAND FEET? Oh shit, man! We f****’ higher than Redman at the Source Awards!

4. Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Loc Dog: Never forget, man. Either they don’t know… or don’t show or just don’t care… about bein’ a menace to South Central while they drink their juice in the hood. That’s what it’s all about, Tray. That’s what it’s all about.

3. Set It Off

Best Line

Cleo: We ain’t robbing stagecoaches, man! We need something to set it off with.

2. The Wood

Best Line

Boo: Life’s funny sometimes. You just don’t want it laughin’ at you.

1. Friday

Best Line

Smokey: Just give me three and half minutes…maybe even four.

