Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid While Taking A Dump At Chick-Fil-A

Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

Has your kid ever walked into the bathroom while you were trying to clear your system out? Well, if you think that’s bad, watch this little boy interrupt a complete and total stranger as he takes a number two—pants down around his ankles and all. After crawling under the stranger’s stall, the kid asked his name (because, manners) and requested that he help him wash his hands. It didn’t end there, but honestly, it’s dude’s fault for sh*tting in public all willy nilly.