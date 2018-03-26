Roebling Bridge To Be Closed on Reds Opening Day 2018

Thursday is Opening Day in Cincinnati and the Reds will be taking on the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at Great American Ball Park. This will mark the earliest opening day in history for the franchise and this year some things will be significantly different.

The Robeling Bridge that connects Covington to Cincinnati will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles on opening day due to damage. Engineers are concerned that the massive weight from cars and people walking to the game will be too much for the structure while repairs are being made. The 120 year old suspension bridge was damaged last week after a car accident leaving it cracked and distorted. On an average day the Robeling Bridge carries 9,000 vehicles but on Opening Day the use of the bridge is much more.

There is no timeline for repairs to be made and the bridge to re-open.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: