Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day

When you talk about icons of the 90’s and 2000’s, Mya‘s name often goes unmentioned — but real ones know the work she’s put into the game.

Mya is everything & I still don’t know why she’s so slept on — 🦊 (@BundyFoxx) March 18, 2018

As far as being ahead of her time, the singer even went Vegan before it was the cool thing to do:

YES, Mya! 👏🏾 I’ve fallen in love all over again with Ms. Harrison from her latest interviews. Nothing but class! Is that what veganism does? I’d love to share apple slices with her. pic.twitter.com/pl8YvbgURM — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 21, 2018

Most of us still vibe out to classic Mya tracks, but no one talks about how her some of the fashion in her videos was ahead of its time. Check out some of the fashion trends the singer rocked in the 90’s and 2000’s that made a comeback.

Tiny Round Shades

Flicks A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Chunky Sneakers

Velvet Crop Tops

Matching Top & Bottom Sets

Long Choker Necklaces

❤ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:38am PST

