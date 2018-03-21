Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has Found The Fountain Of Youth

The star turns 39 years old today and looks the same as she did in '93.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

If you’re a fan of 90’s pop culture, then you’ve seen Bianca Lawson on everything from shows like Sister, Sister to movies like Save The Last Dance.

 

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Lawson, just know she’s very well connected in the game. Her dad is actor Richard Lawson, which makes her step mom Miss Tina Knowles, making her step sisters Beyoncé and Solange. Oh, and her great Uncle happens to be Motown founder Berry Gordy.

 

But it’s not her illustrious family that has us still intrigued with the Queen Sugar star after nearly 30 years in the game — it’s the fact that she still can book roles playing a teenager thanks to her youthful look.

The reigning queen of fictional high school turns 39 years old today and these photos of her from the late 90’s to the early 2000’s will make you want whatever she’s drinking:

1997

 

1999

 

2000

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

 

2001

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

2003

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

Hit the flip to see more goodness.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 3 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Photos