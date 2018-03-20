Feature Story
Jay Z and Beyonce On The Run II: Coming to Columbus August 16th

The Carters are Coming to Columbus!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
On the run columbus

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Grab your tax return Beyonce and Jay Z have added Columbus to their On The Run Tour!  The Carters will land in Columbus August 16th at Ohio Stadium.

Live Nation has added three dates to the highly sought after tour including Columbus Ohio (August 16th), Columbia South Carolina (August 21st) and Seattle Washington (October 4th).  Second dates have been added to Washington DC, East Rutherford New Jersey, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.  The tour includes 15 cities in UK and Europe and a total of 24 cities in North America.

Tickets for the Columbus show will go on sale at Live Nation March 26th at 10am at The Schottenstien Center ticket office and Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

