Music
Home > Music

Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Suffering With Graves’ Disease In The Middle Of Menopause

The talk show host reveals her health issues came to a head after missing three doctors appointments due to her busy schedule.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 26, 2017

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams’ health has been the center of headlines since her alarming faint on live air back in October.

In the midst of taking a three week hiatus from the show, Wendy is opening up to Good Morning America about battling hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease while entering menopause.

Wendy was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease 19 years ago, but the disease is finally getting under control after taking some much needed R&R.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams told GMA.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, explaining “I’m not doing that anymore.”

“Wendy first,” she added.

The interview will air in full on Monday. You can watch the clip below:

RELATED LINKS

Wendy Williams Announces Three-Week Break From Talk Show

Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week

Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest Of The Week Citing Health Issues

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 24 hours ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 6 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 1 week ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos