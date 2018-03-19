Fiona The Hippo Get’s The Most Romantic Letters From Timothy The Hippo

Just when we thought Fiona was the cutest hippo out there we found out that the San Antonio Zoo has a hippo named Timothy just as cute and he is smitten with Fiona!

Timothy took to social media to let everyone know that he has a crush on Fiona and that maybe they could spend some time together.

And Fiona actually took time to respond to Timothy’s love letters

Since the love letters have started the public has given them a couple name…. Timona! And it doesn’t look like the love letters are going to stop anytime soon. Timothy now has his own Twitter account and sends messages to Fiona via Facebook as well.

Although this is super cute we think maybe Fiona should focus on her education first… Being a princess is hard work!

