After a painful week of witnessing a battle for power in city hall, you’ll be happy to know the fight is over.
City Manager Harry Black confirms resignation, after Mayor John Cranley offered him $393,000 for resigning,.
According to Fox 19 Now, Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says that’s 18 months of pay.
