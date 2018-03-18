Cincy
City Manager Harry Black Confirms Resignation

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
After a painful week of witnessing a battle for power in city hall, you’ll be happy to know the fight is over.
City Manager Harry Black confirms resignation, after Mayor John Cranley offered him $393,000 for resigning,.
According to Fox 19 Now, Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says that’s 18 months of pay.
Learn more about this story HERE. 

Photos