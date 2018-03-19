Feature Story
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping For Groceries

It's a little scary.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 32 mins ago
Black woman showing bouquet to girlfriend in store

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty

If you have yet to set up your Amazon Prime and Whole Foods delivery service, you still know the struggles of in-person grocery shopping.

Whether going twice a month, or twice a week, maneuvering the long aisles and the people can be frustrating. Just let Twitter tell it.

The hashtag #ThoughtsWhileGroceryShopping started making waves and it’s clear folks don’t have a lot of nice thoughts when picking up their food.

Swipe through for some of the most evilest tweets that’ll have you looking over your shoulders in the produce section.

