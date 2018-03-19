Did You Know Michael Jackson And Usher Had A Little Beef?

The music game is competitive so it’s no wonder that two of the top artists in the industry would throw friendly shots at one another. According to an interview Jermaine Dupri did with the Rap Radar podcast, while Usher was working on his 8701 album, Michael Jackson was working on his Invincible album with Rodney Jerkins. Both albums were also supposed to come out around the same time. The competition was so thick that Michael Jackson dissed Usher and motived Usher to drop “U Got It Bad”.

