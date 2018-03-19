Music
Trevor Jackson Releases New Track Called ‘Apocalypse’ [LISTEN]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Build Presents Trevor Jackson Discussing 'Grown-ish'

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

 

Indy native and multi-talented entertainer, Trevor Jackson is back with new music from his upcoming musical project,  Rough Drafts Pt. 1., and this new record is called “Apocalypse.”

According to VIBE, Jackson says the song is about a ride-or-die style love with that special someone.

“The track is about that feeling of being confused about yourself or parts of your relationship,” says Jackson. “However, the one thing you do know for sure is that you need that person. Even if it was the end of the world you’d want them next to you.”

You can currently catch Jackson every Wednesday on the hit show “Grown-ish” which comes on the channel Freeform. Plus, if that’s not enough, he will also be accompanying Roc Nation signee Justine Skye on her ULTRAVIOLET tour, which kicks off next week.

In the meantime, listen to Jackson’s latest song “Apocalypse” on the media player below!

SOURCE: VIBE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
