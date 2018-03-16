Feature Story
Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On In Miami Right Now

Click the links for videos and images that are just too lewd to share.

Written By: Nia Noelle

friends dancing on the beach for a party

Source: franckreporter / Getty

Going to Florida for Spring Break is low key an American tradition. But with camera phones and social media, things that use to just be fun, YOLO moments have turned into embarrassing viral moments that will follow you for life.

Unfortunately, a lot of guys went to Miami this year in particular just to expose and shame young girls trying to have a good time:

Some men are even accusing ladies of going to Miami during Spring Break just to cheat. SMH.

Thank goodness that we live in a time where women stick up for each other against misogynist haters:

Hit the flip to see the videos that started all the Miami talk.  Warning: Extremely Graphic Content. 

