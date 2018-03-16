Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On In Miami Right Now

Going to Florida for Spring Break is low key an American tradition. But with camera phones and social media, things that use to just be fun, YOLO moments have turned into embarrassing viral moments that will follow you for life.

after seein all these tweets about spring break in Miami pic.twitter.com/fV0ifZHmvx — Hagi®🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@_HagiWorld) March 15, 2018

LMAO RT @Spotlight6800: 8 years from now when you go on a date with a chick that went to Spring Break Miami 2k18 pic.twitter.com/UpSYczNc57 — The Great From 88' (@az5950) March 15, 2018

Unfortunately, a lot of guys went to Miami this year in particular just to expose and shame young girls trying to have a good time:

Shorty told me she don’t have a man 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C91UC4BKo0 — Casanova 😎 (@max_biggaveL) March 15, 2018

Miami full of Faithful Black Men on spring break, it’s the women that’s Shonin out there — Devon (@BeatItUp_Champ) March 15, 2018

Some men are even accusing ladies of going to Miami during Spring Break just to cheat. SMH.

My wcw on a flight to Miami for spring break pic.twitter.com/b4QXJcDj7j — souljaken ✰ (@SEVVENTHSOULJA) March 15, 2018

any nigga who girl went to miami for spring break pic.twitter.com/TLmVuGEDJ1 — MCCXXII🕯 (@trappinmannequi) March 15, 2018

Oh you’re going down to Miami with your girls for spring break? Her: yea, are you okay with that? Yea……have a good time……… pic.twitter.com/4FYFQieikG — |abscond| (@REEDUS3M) March 15, 2018

Thank goodness that we live in a time where women stick up for each other against misogynist haters:

Most of the people on Spring Break in Miami are doing exactly what they want to do, men & women alike. It takes two to tango 💃🏾🕺🏾(or more, depending 🌚) pic.twitter.com/0ZKj0TUSSe — Joyce ✨ (@JoyceMeetsWorld) March 15, 2018

Its a lot of niggas on here with a lot to say about shawty in Miami but be 26+ wildin out in Ocean City for high school spring break. Quit it. — Helly 👑 (@HeyyDaddyy) March 15, 2018

Men thot it up without trips to Miami everyday and expect women to accept their behavior. Nothing to see here, hope she enjoyed her spring break. — Euphemia Curt (@Euphemia_Curt) March 15, 2018

