‘Empire’ Season 4 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Blood Will Pour

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four

Source: FOX / Getty

Our favorite Wednesday night guilty pleasure is back with vengeance. Cookie, Lucious, Hakeem, Andre and Jamal are picking up where season four left off and there’s enough drama to satisfy your hump-day thirst.

Watch this clip for primer and get a sneak peek of what’s to come when blood begins to spill!

Empire premieres Wednesday, March 28 on FOX at 8/7c with ‘Star’ to immediately follow.

