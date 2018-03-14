Is Ohio Ready For Medical Marijuana to Go On Sale This Fall?

September 8th can be a pivotal day for the state of Ohio because that is the day that medical marijuana dispensaries are to open in the state. However, plans are way behind due to locations being an issue and now everybody wants to know will the state be ready by September 8th?

The state of Ohio hasn’t awarded licenses yet so when they do the selected business owners will have a short time to get things set into place. More than 300 applications came into the state only 60 will be chosen to operate in the state of Ohio. Below are maps of where possible dispensaries could be located in Columbus and Cincinnati metros.

