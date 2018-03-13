Music
Home > Music

#BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK / Getty

#BlackTwitter and members of the fictional “Faithful Black Men Association” are up in arms over rumors Big Sean cheated on Jhene Aiko with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Sean and Scherzinger were allegedly seen canoodling in the VIP section at an Oscars after party, leading to their alleged breakup.

While Jhene fans went on full attack, Sean denies any affair and says the scandal opened his eyes to how some people really feel about him.

Big Sean fans, however, welcomed him back to the club with open arms.

Welp, we’ll just have to wait and see how this turns out.

RELATED STORIES:

Grown, Sexy And Platinum: Big Sean Takes Stylish Pause From Video Set

Jhene Aiko Claps Back About Cheating Rumors And Divorce

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 5 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 7 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos