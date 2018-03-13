Music
‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back & It Looks Like Stevie J Found A New Puerto Rican Princess

Written By: Nia Noelle

We turned up in NYC and made it hot in Miami, now VH1 is taking us back to Atlanta. Season seven of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has returned and so have some familiar franchise faces.

Old story lines will be revisted as we fnally find out if Kirk fathered Jasmine’s baby. Stevie faces jail time over his child support drama. And while JOseline is MIA, Stevie’s seemed to have found a new artist’s career to toy with. Tommie’s family issues reach new heights while Erica Mena joins the crew and Mimi Faust continues to beef with her old friend, who she may or may not had a relationship with.

Just the jam-packed drama we like. Watch the super trailer above.

