Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For ‘Dwyane Wade’s Wife’ Label

Gabrielle Union has worked way too hard to only be known as a Basketball wife.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Gabrielle Union is more than just Dwyane Wade‘s wife, and don’t you forget it.

Actress. Author. Brand Ambassador. Philanthropist. Model. Fashion Designer. Activist. There are so many things that you could call Gabrielle. However, WSVN 7 News Miami made the grave mistake of simply identifying her as Dwyane Wade‘s wife.

Although this is not inaccurate (and perhaps a helpful identifier for the people of Miami), using that as her only credential was a mistake.

Despite the fact that the local news station had 280 characters at its disposal, it didn’t even tag her properly. So, the Being Mary Jane star had to correct them with just a touch of shade.

Her fans did the rest.

WSVN quickly got the message and publicly corrected itself.

