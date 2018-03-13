Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Chance The Rapper Honors Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, & More For Inspiring Artists Like Him

The star refuses to ignore history.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

The iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend was full of great performances and exciting announcements alike.

One of the highlights of the event was when Chance the Rapper received the Innovator of the Year award. The honor was presented to him by Pharrell and Chance gave a great speech that honored artists who came before him.

For a conscious independent rapper like Chance, the young star couldn’t help but shout out names like James Brown, Prince and Ray Charles. He even showed love to contemporary artists such as Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé. You can check out Chance’s full speech for yourself below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 4 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 6 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 7 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
Photos